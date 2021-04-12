Sensex down 1400 points: Rising COVID-19 cases work in favour Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Vimta Labs, Solara Active Pharma stocks

The rising COVID-19 cases in the country pulled the equity benchmark Sensex by over 1,400 points in early trade on Monday. While heavyweights are struggling due to this, COVID-19 has worked in the favour of pharmaceuticals and healthcare companies share price.

At 10.12 am, Cadila Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd were up by over 2 per cent by Rs 14.80, Rs 5.90, Rs 75.70 per share respectively.

Stocks of Suven Life Sciences, Vimta Labs Ltd and Solara Active Pharma zoomed by over 7 per cent. The board of Directors of Solara Active Pharma Sciences on Friday (April 9) approved the amalgamation of Aurore, Empyrean and Hydra with Solara.

In group A category, stocks of Sun Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Zydus Wellness, Dr Reddy’s Labortaries, Lupin, Torrent Pharmaceuticals are trading in green.

The share price of Sun Pharma was up 0.37 per cent and was trading at Rs 639.30 per piece. Ajanta Pharma, Zydus Wellness, Dr Reddy’s Labortaries, Lupin, Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 1,757.65, Rs 2,130, Rs 4,825, Rs 1,090, Rs 2,615 per piece respectively.