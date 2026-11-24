The Sensex rose 10.71 percent in November through November 23, adding Rs 34.61 lakh crore to investor wealth. |

New Delhi: A sharp November rally added Rs 34.61 lakh crore to the market value of BSE-listed companies through November 23, as record foreign inflows, stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and lower crude oil prices lifted Indian equities. The 30-share Sensex gained 7,976.46 points, or 10.71 percent, over the period.

The rise took the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to Rs 5,08,98,444.87 crore (USD 5.48 trillion). Indian stocks advanced even as a sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked shares weighed on global equity markets.

Foreign Funds Return

Foreign institutional investors poured a net Rs 1.27 lakh crore into Indian equities in November so far, the highest monthly inflow on record. The buying marked a sharp reversal after net withdrawals of Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to NSDL data.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, attributed the improvement in sentiment to the shift in foreign investor positioning, a stronger rupee and better-than-expected earnings growth. He said India had been the best-performing large equity market in the world so far this month.

Crude Offers Support

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at $88.90 a barrel, with lower oil prices providing support to domestic market sentiment. Stronger-than-expected second-quarter corporate earnings also helped underpin the rally as investors assessed the outlook for Indian companies.

The rebound came less than two months after the Sensex touched a one-year low of 71,292.88 on October 1. Even after its November advance, the benchmark remained about 3,723 points below its all-time high of 86,159.02, set on December 1 last year.

Profit-Booking Sets In

The Sensex gained 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 percent, last week. The NSE Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 percent, over the same period, extending a rally that had lasted four weeks.

The run of gains was interrupted on Monday as investors booked profits, sending the market down nearly 2 percent. The pullback pared some of November’s advance, but the Sensex still held a double-digit gain for the month through November 23. The Rs 34.61 lakh crore increase in BSE market capitalisation reflects the gains retained over that period, including Monday’s decline.