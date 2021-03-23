Senior citizens can get returns up to 7.25% with Bajaj Finance FD - Here's how

Since the Union Budget presentation, stock market investments have been in the spotlight, resulting in swinging stock indices and high market volatilities. However, senior citizens seeking the stability of fixed-income instruments can choose to invest in a fixed deposit to grow their savings in the safest way.

Where should senior citizens invest?

With the government slashing the interest rates on NSC, PPF and the likes and the Reserve Bank of India cutting down the repo rates, the investment market does not look safe anymore. All the more, the economic instability just adds on to this chaotic situation. Amidst this financial kerfuffle, the senior citizen class of the society have been most severely affected. Even traditional instruments like savings accounts are offering lower returns on deposits.

This is where Bajaj Finance online FD schemes lead the way. Bajaj Finance online FD schemes are easy to invest in, low-risk and offer multiple benefits to the investors. Bajaj Finance FD schemes offer high fixed deposit interest rates (over 7%) to senior citizens looking to grow their savings.