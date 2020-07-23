5 ways to address health problems with the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card

While the Indian healthcare industry is rapidly growing, the country is still plagued by a range of health problems. These health problems arise due to several factors including pollution and lack of access to adequate healthcare. Lifestyle diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease are also rising among the urban population.

Unfortunately, addressing these health problems isn’t all that affordable, especially if you need specialised care. In such cases, you may need additional funds and one solution you have easy access to is the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card. To know more about how it can help you address health problems in India, read on.

Get a sizable pre-approved amount of up to Rs.4 lakh

The Digital Health EMI Network Card offers you a pre-approved limit of up to Rs.4 lakh. This amount can comfortably cover the cost of treatment at top healthcare centres in India for a range of health problems. In fact, you can use the amount to tend to post-treatment care with ease too.

Repay over a flexible tenor up to 24 months

Even with access to easy funding, you may not borrow freely on account of the EMIs you’d owe. While this is a prudent way to go about it, you don’t have to worry about excessive monthly debt with this offering. Here, you can opt for a flexible repayment tenor, ranging from 3 to 24 months. Then, your medical costs are converted into No Cost EMIs that are light on the pocket.

Pay for medical procedures for family members

A particularly important feature of this health card by Bajaj Finserv is that you can use it to avail medical care for members of your family too. This includes your children, spouse, parents, and siblings. So, whether it’s a communicable disease that’s affected everyone or a non-communicable health problem that has affected one member of the family, you can ensure that your entire family is treated without delay or compromise.

Get treatment at top medical centres on No Cost EMIs

Among the most important benefits of the health card is that it allows you to avail healthcare facilities at partner medical centres affordably. With it, you can get healthcare on No Cost EMIs at multi-speciality hospitals like Manipal Hospitals and Ruby Hall Clinic as well as clinics like Sabka Dentist and VLCC. You can, in fact, visit 5,500 partner healthcare institutions spread over 1,000 cities to avail 800+ treatment and services such as:

· Vascular surgery

· Pulmonology

· Diagnostic care

· ENT treatments

· Slimming treatments

Avail special offers and deals for medical expenses

Another notable perk of the Health EMI Network Card is that you can avail offers for medical expenses. This makes it cheaper to avail treatment at some of best healthcare centres in India. These offers can be found on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.

Here are a few active offers on diagnostic care services.