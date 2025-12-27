 Sembcorp Swoops In To Capture 100% Stake In ReNew Sun Bright
Sembcorp Industries announced that its subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd, has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in ReNew Sun Bright Pvt Ltd from ReNew Pvt Ltd. The acquired entity operates a 300MW solar power project in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan. This deal boosts Sembcorp's renewables capacity in India to over 7.6GW and its global portfolio to 20.2GW.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Sembcorp Industries on Friday said its subsidiary has completed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in ReNew Sun Bright Pvt Ltd from ReNew Pvt Ltd. ReNew Sun Bright owns and operates a 300MW solar power project at Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, a company statement said. Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd is the acquirer.

With this acquisition, Sembcorp's renewables capacity installed and under development in India stands at over 7.6GW. Globally, Sembcorp's renewables portfolio stands at 20.2GW, including an acquisition pending completion. Sembcorp Industries is a leading energy and urban solutions provider. Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record. Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.

