 SEBI Plans Talk With Government To Open Commodity Derivatives To Banks, Insurance Companies & Pension Funds
"We will also engage with the government to consider banks, insurance companies and pension funds to trade in these (non-cash, non-agricultural) markets," Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, while speaking at the event organised by MCX.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Sebi will "engage" with the government to allow banks, insurance companies and pension funds to invest in non-agriculture commodity derivative markets, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.He said the capital markets regulator is also looking at a proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors to trade in non-cash settled, non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts.

By December 2025 end, Sebi will include commodity-specific brokers in a common reporting mechanism for compliance reports.Pandey also said that the commodity markets have to play an important role in ensuring rare metals security for the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

