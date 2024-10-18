 SEBI Clears Path For 3-in-1 Accounts In Debt Securities, Non-Convertible Shares, And Municipal Bonds
A three-in-one trading account combines a savings account, a demat account, and a trading account into a single integrated solution.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Representative Image/File | FPJ Library

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday clarified that investors can continue using 3-in-1 accounts to apply online for public issues of debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares, municipal debt securities, and securitised debt instruments.

This is in addition to the existing modes of application, Sebi said in a circular.

A three-in-one trading account combines a savings account, a demat account, and a trading account into a single integrated solution. In this case, the clients would have their funds in their bank account, earning interest on the cash balances.

The clarification came after Sebi received feedback that there is a need to explicitly specify the usage of 3-in-1 type accounts for making an application in the public issue of debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares, municipal debt securities and securitised debt instruments.

article-image

Last month, Sebi's board approved a proposal whereby, in addition to the current mode of trading, the qualified stock brokers (QSBs) shall provide either the facility of trading supported by the blocked amount in the secondary market (cash segment) using UPI block mechanism (ASBA-like facility for the secondary market) or the 3-in-1 trading account facility, with effect from February 1, 2025.

In the UPI block mechanism, clients can trade in the secondary market based on blocked funds in their bank accounts instead of transferring the funds upfront to the trading member.

Clients of the QSBs will have the option to either continue with the existing trading facility by transferring funds to trading members or opt for the new facility.

