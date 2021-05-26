SCOPE organizes ‘Sharing is Caring’ - Dialogue on Emotional Strengthening

Managing emotional contagion amidst the ongoing pandemic has given rise to the need to talk and be heard like never before. Deciphering this, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) with Famhealth organized ‘Sharing is Caring- A Dialogue on Emotional Strengthening- Real life experiences’ with renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Nimish G. Desai, Director, IHBAS, New Delhi. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE and Ms. B. K. Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC also addressed the webinar while R.K. Sinha, Director (Personnel), CWC and members of Public Sector fraternity shared their personal experiences. Nearly 850 participants with their families joined the emotional tete-a-tete through SCOPE’s various platforms.

Dr. Nimish G. Desai articulated the need to instill hope, channel positive thoughts and filter the content we consume, to retain mental wellness. Guiding the participants he motivated them to let go off their fear, anxiety, survivor’s guilt and look forward to a brighter tomorrow.

Atul Sobti stated that as the second wave has had a cascading impact, with no one being unaffected, PSEs have stood firm, strong, continuing to offer unwavering support. He added that SCOPE will continue to create such conducive opportunities for mental well-being of PSE fraternity and their families.

The dialogue between Dr. Desai and individuals gave participants a glimpse into the real life experiences of individuals and motivated everyone to rise above the crisis.

Ms. B. K. Sokhey commending the spirit of those sharing their experiences said it was time to stay strong and surround ourselves with only positive thoughts.