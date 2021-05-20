SCOPE to host Interaction on Emotional Strengthening during COVID’s Second Wave

The second wave of the pandemic has exacerbated anxiety and fear like never before. To cope better with the emotional upheaval, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in association with Famhealth is organising ‘Sharing is Caring’- An interaction on emotional strengthening- real life experiences with Dr. Nimesh G. Desai, Director, IHBAS, Hospital based academic Institution for Mental Health & Neuro Science, New Delhi on 22nd May, 2021, 5:30 pm onwards. This session aims at building a link between individuals overcoming this crisis and others seeking inspiration and answers amidst these perplexing times under the guidance of one of India’s leading psychiatrists.

The interaction will be available through SCOPE’s website www.scopeonline.in or can be viewed live through SCOPE’s various social media platforms.