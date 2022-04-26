Schneider Electric’s Conzerv range of power meters is now EasyLogicTM

Schneider Electric today announced the transition of its Conzerv Range of Power Meters into the EasyLogicTM portfolio. Conzerv is now EasyLogicTM.

Conzerv, a pioneer in metering technology, was acquired by Schneider Electric in 2009. Prior to that, Conzerv was into designing and manufacturing of digital energy meters in India since the early nineties. With this complete brand transition, EasyLogicTM solutions will enable power insights, energy efficiency for buildings and industries assisting customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Speaking about the rebranding, Nikhil Pathak, VP – Offer Marketing and Business Development at Schneider Electric India, said, "We are proud to announce that Conzerv is now EasyLogicTM. A range of power monitoring offers that are not just efficient for business but also sustainable for the world; EasyLogicTM is the next generation of power meters, ready to define the future of energy monitoring.”

Power Monitoring plays a pivotal role in managing energy consumption, reducing emissions, and limiting global warming. And, through its dedicated Power Monitoring Smart manufacturing set up at Bengaluru, the company caters to energy efficiency solutions not just for India but for 32 export destinations throughout the world.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:52 PM IST