Scaler has named Vidit Jain CEO of its offline business. |

Mumbai: Scaler has elevated Vidit Jain to Chief Executive Officer of its offline business, putting him in charge of the Scaler School of Technology and the Scaler School of Business. The two institutions serve more than 2,200 students at Scaler’s Electronic City campus in Bengaluru.

Jain will oversee expansion, admissions, academic delivery and campus operations across both schools. He will also take full responsibility for the profit and loss of the offline business.

Campus expansion

The Scaler School of Technology offers a four-year undergraduate programme in computer science. The Scaler School of Business runs an 18-month postgraduate programme in management and technology.

Jain said his priorities as the two schools expand include strengthening research and faculty and building academic recognition. He said the trust students and families place in an institution should guide decisions on faculty quality, campus life, industry exposure and career outcomes.

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, said running campus institutions requires coordinating academic programmes, faculty, industry partnerships and campus operations. He cited Jain’s 15-year professional track record, understanding of the business and experience building teams as reasons for the appointment.

Jain’s career

Jain joined Scaler in 2023 as Vice President of Strategy and took on several assignments across the organisation. He helped launch the Scaler School of Business, which added a postgraduate management and technology programme to the company’s campus offerings.

In April 2026, Scaler appointed him Senior Vice President and Head of its campus institutions. In that role, he led the strategic and operational integration of the two schools. His promotion adds formal responsibility for the financial performance of both institutions as Scaler expands its campus business.

Before joining Scaler, Jain spent five years at McKinsey & Company. He served as an engagement manager at the consulting firm, where he led transformation assignments for senior executives. Saxena said Jain’s experience in bringing teams together would help guide the next phase of growth for Scaler’s offline business.

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