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IndusInd Bank on Friday terminated the employment of its former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), Sumant Kathpalia, with immediate effect and invoked applicable malus and clawback provisions retrospectively from March 24, 2020, when he assumed leadership of the lender.

The bank's board, acting as the disciplinary authority, approved the decision at its Nov 20 meeting after receiving an enquiry report from a former Bombay High Court judge on Nov 18.

Kathpalia had resigned on Apr 29, 2025, accepting moral responsibility for accounting discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio.

Although the board accepted his resignation as MD and CEO and director, he remained an employee. The lender subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings under its internal code of conduct and suspended him on June 18, 2025.

The accounting controversy surfaced on March 10, 2025, when IndusInd Bank disclosed that an internal review had identified derivatives-related discrepancies with a potential adverse impact of 2.35% on its net worth as of December 2024.

The lender engaged PwC to independently validate its findings.

On Apr 15, the bank disclosed that PwC had estimated an adverse impact of ₹1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024, equivalent to 2.27% of its December 2024 net worth.

According to a report by Business Standard, a separate investigation by Grant Thornton identified incorrect accounting of internal derivative transactions, particularly those involving early termination, resulting in the recognition of notional profits.

The investigation estimated a cumulative adverse impact of ₹1,959.98 crore on the lender's profit and loss account as of March 31, 2025.

IndusInd Bank reported a net loss of ₹2,329 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25, its biggest quarterly loss in decades, following a sharp increase in provisions and contingencies amid multiple accounting discrepancies.

The controversy also prompted Deputy Chief Executive Arun Khurana to resign in April 2025.

Kathpalia succeeded Romesh Sobti after previously heading IndusInd Bank's consumer banking division. He joined the lender in 2008, having earlier worked with Citibank and Bank of America.

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