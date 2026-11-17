IndusInd Bank Teams Up With Mastercard |

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard to strengthen cross-border payment services for Indian customers, enabling international money transfers through Mastercard Move.

The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, aims to simplify outbound remittances, particularly personal transfers and overseas education payments, as demand for international financial services continues to grow.

Global Payments Made Easier

Under the partnership, IndusInd Bank will leverage Mastercard Move, Mastercard's money movement platform, to facilitate non-trade current account transactions. The service will support person-to-person remittances and payments related to overseas education.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the bank's international payment capabilities and provide customers with additional options for transferring funds abroad.

Five Key Overseas Markets

The collaboration will focus on major international destinations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and Australia. These markets represent important corridors for Indian students and individuals making overseas payments.

IndusInd Bank also plans to expand the platform's capabilities to support small and medium enterprise (SME) transactions over time. However, the company has not specified a timeline for the proposed expansion.

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India's $12.1 Billion Remittance Market

According to World Bank data cited in the company's announcement, personal remittances sent from India reached approximately $12.1 billion in 2025. The growing demand for international transfers reflects India's expanding financial connections with overseas markets.

Overseas Education Drives Demand

The announcement also highlighted that more than 1.2 million Indian students were enrolled in higher education institutions abroad during 2025. Education-related payments represent an important segment of India's outbound remittance market.

By integrating Mastercard Move, IndusInd Bank aims to strengthen its international payments offering for individuals and, eventually, smaller businesses. The partnership marks another step towards expanding digital cross-border payment services for Indian customers.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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