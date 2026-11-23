Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei | File Pic

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei once suggested that immersive videogames could help defuse the political tension that mass AI-driven unemployment might cause, according to a new profile of Anthropic's founding siblings. The remark dates from his time at OpenAI and surfaces days after Anthropic's public listing.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amodei raised the idea in a Slack chat during his OpenAI years, as a way to prevent political unrest among people left jobless by AI. The remark is one of several new details in the Journal's profile of Dario and Daniela Amodei. The profile describes the pair as having been on top of the biggest IPO ever, followed by a market rout a day later.

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Internal remark, not a policy

The idea appears to have been an internal discussion point rather than a plan. Secondary reports describe it as a Slack message from his OpenAI days, before he left to start Anthropic.

The anecdote travelled quickly on social media. Prediction-market platform Polymarket posted that Amodei reportedly suggested immersive games could pacify the masses left jobless by AI, and the post drew about 1.5 million views.

Past comments on work and games

Amodei has spoken widely about AI's impact on jobs. In May 2025 he told Axios he expected unemployment of 10-20 percent. His October 2024 essay 'Machines of Loving Grace' also discussed videogames in a general sense, according to commentary on the profile, though it did not link them to the political fallout from job losses. Axios has noted that several AI executives have since softened their language on job losses. Amodei has talked of falling costs that could create new demand for workers, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has conceded he was "pretty wrong" about AI's effect on office work.

The disclosure lands as Anthropic faces fresh scrutiny as a listed company, with investors and the public now closely watching how its leadership talks about AI's social costs. The Journal profile frames the siblings as leaders who want to keep the company "weird", a reference to its safety-first positioning.