Vaishali Verma Steps Down As Initiative India CEO, Ends Leadership Stint To Explore New Opportunities |

Mumbai: Vaishali Verma has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Initiative India, a media agency under Omnicom Media, bringing an end to her leadership tenure at the company. She has decided to move on to explore new professional opportunities.

Verma, a seasoned advertising and media professional with more than 29 years of experience, played a significant role in strengthening Initiative India’s business operations, expanding its client portfolio and driving growth across key industry segments.

Leadership And Growth

During her tenure as CEO, Verma focused on business expansion, new client acquisitions and strengthening the agency’s presence in the competitive media and advertising landscape.

She was closely involved in developing business relationships across technology and digital platform sectors while helping brands navigate changing consumer preferences and evolving media consumption patterns.

Her expertise spans media planning, consumer behaviour, brand positioning and integrated marketing strategies across multiple industries.

Nearly Three Decades Of Experience

Verma began her professional journey in 1997 as a Senior Media Planner at Universal McCann, where she gained experience managing advertising and media accounts.

She was promoted to Media Director in 2002 and worked with prominent clients, including TVS Motors, Intel and Madura Garments.

In 2006, she joined LodestarUM and contributed to expanding the agency’s operations in Bengaluru, strengthening its regional business presence.

Expanding Regional Operations

A major milestone came in 2013 when Verma assumed responsibility for leading both LodestarUM and Initiative across South India.

In this role, she oversaw businesses spanning technology, retail, automotive and fast-moving consumer goods, contributing to the agencies’ regional expansion.

Her professional experience also covers e-commerce, financial services and consumer electronics.

With her departure from Initiative India, Verma now looks towards the next chapter of her career. Details of her future professional assignment have not been disclosed.

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