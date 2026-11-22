Welspun Living Approves ₹3,200 Crore Expansion Plan, Eyes Major Boost In Towel Manufacturing Capacity By 2028 |

Mumbai: Welspun Living Limited has approved a capital expenditure plan of up to ₹3,200 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Home Solutions Limited (WHSL), to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen backward integration.

The company’s board approved the proposal on November 21, 2026, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges.

The expansion includes a research and development centre, additional terry towel manufacturing capacity and new spinning and weaving facilities.

₹3,200 Crore Investment

Under the approved financing structure, Welspun Living will invest up to ₹800 crore in WHSL through preference shares or optionally convertible debentures.

The subsidiary will raise up to ₹2,400 crore through term loans from banks and financial institutions.

The proposed investment may be undertaken in multiple tranches, with the overall expansion scheduled for completion by December 31, 2028.

Manufacturing Capacity

The company plans to add approximately 29,000 metric tonnes of annual terry towel manufacturing capacity.

Additionally, it will establish around 15,000 metric tonnes of weaving capacity and 31,000 metric tonnes of yarn manufacturing capacity annually.

Welspun Living currently has consolidated terry towel manufacturing capacity of approximately 96,000 metric tonnes annually.

Capacity utilisation stood at 83% as of September 30, 2026.

Growth Strategy

The company said the expansion is driven by its demand outlook and expected benefits from greater manufacturing scale and cost efficiencies.

WHSL reported turnover of ₹537.78 crore in FY26, compared with ₹224.98 crore in FY25.

Its net worth stood at ₹298.51 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Welspun Living will provide a corporate guarantee for the subsidiary’s borrowing.

The company clarified that the guarantee represents a contingent liability if WHSL fails to meet repayment obligations.

Shareholder approvals for the proposed financing arrangements are expected on November 27, 2026.

The expansion remains subject to approvals, market conditions and project execution.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice or a stock recommendation.