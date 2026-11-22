Adani Energy Solutions Acquires 100% Stake In Vikramshila Power, Bihar’s 2,400 MW Power Project In Focus |

Mumbai, November 22: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) to acquire a 100% equity stake in Vikramshila Power Transmission Limited (VPTL), strengthening its presence in Bihar’s power transmission sector.

In an exchange filing on Sunday, the company said the agreement was executed on November 21, 2026, at approximately 5 pm. The development follows its November 19 announcement regarding the Bihar transmission project.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition involves purchasing the entire equity shareholding of VPTL through cash consideration.

According to the filing, the shares are being acquired at their face value of ₹10 each. VPTL has an authorised and paid-up share capital of ₹5 lakh each.

The company clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

VPTL was incorporated on August 24, 2026, and is registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. As a newly incorporated entity, it has no historical turnover.

Bihar Power Infrastructure

The acquisition is linked to a transmission scheme designed to evacuate electricity from the 2,400 MW Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project (STPP).

The project will facilitate reliable integration of electricity into Bihar’s transmission network through 400 kV substations at Jhanjharpur and Begusarai.

It will also strengthen the state’s 400/220/132 kV electricity grid, improving power supply reliability across key regions.

Long-Term Grid Security

According to AESL, the transmission infrastructure will support Bihar’s growing electricity demand while strengthening grid resilience.

The project will also facilitate implementation of the Central Electricity Authority-approved Resource Adequacy Plan, aimed at improving long-term power availability and system security.

The acquisition aligns with AESL’s strategy of expanding its transmission portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

The company stated that no additional governmental or regulatory approvals were applicable to the acquisition.

The filing also categorised the acquisition’s completion status as completed, marking another step in AESL’s expansion of its electricity transmission infrastructure in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s exchange filing and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice or recommendations.