RVNL Emerges As Lowest Bidder For ₹348 Crore Railway Project, Shares Down Nearly 50% In 2026 | File Pic

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a ₹348.49-crore infrastructure project from East Coast Railway, strengthening its railway development portfolio amid a sharp decline in its share price this year.

The project involves upgrading the Vadlapudi Wagon Workshop in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance wagon maintenance capacity and improve operational efficiency.

Workshop Capacity To Double

Under the proposed contract, RVNL will undertake infrastructure development to increase the workshop’s periodic overhaul (POH) capacity from 300 to 600 wagons.

The facility falls under the Waltair division of East Coast Railway and plays an important role in maintaining freight wagons.

The project is expected to strengthen maintenance infrastructure and support more efficient freight operations. RVNL has been given 24 months to complete the work.

However, emerging as the L1 bidder does not automatically constitute a final contract award. Formal confirmation remains subject to the railway authority’s procurement process.

Another Major Railway Project

The latest development follows RVNL’s earlier contract win from East Coast Railway.

On September 19, the company announced receiving a letter of acceptance worth ₹404.88 crore, including GST, for infrastructure work associated with third-line railway development.

The project covers sections along the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram railway corridor, including the 22-km Nergundi–Barang stretch and the 363-km Khurda Road–Vizianagaram section.

Together, the two projects represent approximately ₹753.37 crore in contract value and L1 bids, although the latest project awaits formal award.

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RVNL Shares Under Pressure

Despite continued railway infrastructure opportunities, RVNL shares have witnessed significant selling pressure in 2026.

The stock closed 2.05% lower at ₹191 on Friday and has lost nearly 50% of its value since the beginning of the year.

The latest L1 development could draw investor attention when trading resumes on Monday, although market sentiment and execution expectations will remain important factors.

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