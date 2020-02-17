SC treats Vodafone Idea the way company treats its consumers; denies plea seeking no coercive action

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed mobile service operators and the department of telecommunications (DoT) for failing to comply with its verdict, which mandated telecom companies to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of over Rs 1 trillion to the DoT by January 23.

While Bharti Airtel deposited Rs 10,000 crore as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government on Monday, the Supreme Court refused to accept Vodafone Idea's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crore by the end of the day and Rs 1,000 crore by Friday against AGR dues. It also did not accept senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's proposal that no coercive action be taken against it.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra declined to accept the proposal given by Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, after he mentioned the matter. He also said the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone should also not be encashed.