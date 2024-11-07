 SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

A Bench headed by CJI, D.Y. Chandrachud allowed the lenders' plea against the transfer of ownership of the grounded airline to Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC). The Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj, invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution “for doing complete justice” between the parties and ordered appointment of a liquidator forthwith.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Jet Airways Boeing 737 | Jet Airways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered liquidation of cash-strapped Jet Airways, saying that the resolution plan, approved five years ago, is no longer capable of implementation.

A Bench headed by CJI, D.Y. Chandrachud allowed the lenders' plea against the transfer of ownership of the grounded airline to Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

The Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj, invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution “for doing complete justice” between the parties and ordered appointment of a liquidator forthwith.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCLT Reprimands MIAL, Ensures Sale Of Grounded Jet Airways Aircraft Moves Forward
article-image

Further, it ordered forfeiture of Rs 200 crore infused by JKC and directed lenders to invoke Rs 150 crore Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG).

FPJ Shorts
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sayani Gupta, Prateik Babbar's Film Online
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sayani Gupta, Prateik Babbar's Film Online
'Gave Them Respect And Free Hand Unlike Greg Chappell & Anil Kumble': Sandeep Patil Lauds Ex Team India Coach
'Gave Them Respect And Free Hand Unlike Greg Chappell & Anil Kumble': Sandeep Patil Lauds Ex Team India Coach
'Male Ego Gets Hurt': Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Opens Up On Divorce With Second Wife Nidhi Seth
'Male Ego Gets Hurt': Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Opens Up On Divorce With Second Wife Nidhi Seth
Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Banned For 3 Years From Bidding On Solar Energy Contracts By Solar Energy Corporation
Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Banned For 3 Years From Bidding On Solar Energy Contracts By Solar Energy Corporation

About The Plea Filed Before The Supreme Court Of India

In the plea filed before the apex court, the Committee of Creditors (CoC), led by the State Bank of India, has said that the proposed revival plan was not in the best interest of lenders and questioned the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order upholding the resolution plan.

In January this year, the Supreme Court ordered JKC, the successful resolution professional bidder for the cash-strapped airline, to deposit Rs 150 crore in an Escrow account jointly held by the State Bank of India and JKC.

It had cautioned that legal consequences would follow if the JKC failed to furnish the bank guarantee.

It had also asked the NCLAT to decide by the end of March 2024 on the lenders' plea challenging the ownership of the grounded Airways to JKC.

Read Also
IndiGo Receives Security-Related Alerts For 15 Flights Amid Hoax Bomb Threats To Indian Airlines
article-image

The consortium had undertaken an infusion of Rs 350 crore equity per the court-approved resolution plan to assume ownership of Jet Airways.

A three-member Bench of the NCLAT had agreed to an adjustment of Rs 150 crore from the Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) towards the payment of Rs 350 crore.

The appellate tribunal had also accepted an undertaking given by the consortium committing to pay Rs 100 crore by August 31 last year and another Rs 100 crore by September 30, 2023.

Due to severe financial distress, Jet Airways, once one of India's largest and most popular airlines, entered the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in June 2019.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Banned For 3 Years From Bidding On Solar Energy Contracts By Solar...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Banned For 3 Years From Bidding On Solar Energy Contracts By Solar...

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Apollo Hospital Shares Surge Almost 8% On NSE After PAT Rockets 63% In Q2 FY25

Apollo Hospital Shares Surge Almost 8% On NSE After PAT Rockets 63% In Q2 FY25

IAA's 'Voice of Change' Third Edition Summit To Be Held At The Google HQ In Gurgaon On 11th...

IAA's 'Voice of Change' Third Edition Summit To Be Held At The Google HQ In Gurgaon On 11th...