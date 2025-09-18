 SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cleared Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani of allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research of routing funds through three entities to hide related party transactions.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani | File Photo

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cleared Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani of allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research of routing funds through three entities to hide related party transactions.

No violations found

In two separate orders, the regulator found no violations, noting that at the time such transactions with unrelated parties did not qualify as related party dealings (the definition was expanded only after a 2021 amendment).

Loans repaid with interest

It also noted that the loans were repaid with interest, no funds were siphoned off, and hence there was no fraud or unfair trade practice.

Proceedings dropped against Adani

Accordingly, all proceedings against the Adani Group have been dropped.

Background of Hindenburg allegations

Hindenburg, in January 2021, alleged that the Adani Group used three companies -- Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure -- as conduits to route money between Adani group firms.

Charges of misleading investors

The claim was that this helped Adani avoid rules on related party transactions, possibly misleading investors.

