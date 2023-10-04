SBICAP Trustee Release Pledged Share In Suzlon Energy | File Photo

SBICAP Trustee Company Limited on September 28 released pledged share in Suzlon Energy Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares were sold on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

Prior to the disposal of shares the company held 7.13 per cent stake in Suzlon Energy representing 97,10,65,538 equity shares. However, SBICAP Trustee now holds no stake in Suzlon Energy.

SBICAP Trustee Company Limited

STCL acts as a Trustee, Debenture Trustee, Share Pledge Truste and is not in the business of lending money or borrowing money or providing security to any lender or borrower. STCL only holds the security created in favour for the benefits of the debenture holders/ lender as required under the transaction document.

Suzlon Energy shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy on Wednesday afternoon at 12:42 pm IST were trading at Rs 27.95, up by 3.71 per cent.