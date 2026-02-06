 RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market

RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that a regulatory framework will soon be issued for public consultation to enable derivatives on credit indices and total return swaps on corporate bonds, aiming to enhance credit risk management and liquidity. This follows the Union Budget announcement. Additionally, revised norms for Authorised Dealers in forex products will be introduced shortly.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: As part of the move to develop a corporate bond market, the RBI plans to issue a regulatory framework soon to enable the introduction of derivatives on credit indices and total return swaps on corporate bonds. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that an active derivatives market can facilitate efficient management of credit risks, improve liquidity and efficiency in the corporate bond market and facilitate issuance of corporate bonds across the rating spectrum.

An announcement was made in the Union Budget speech delivered on February 1, 2026, that total return swaps on corporate bonds and derivatives on corporate bond indices will be introduced. Accordingly, a regulatory framework to enable the introduction of derivatives on credit indices and total return swaps on corporate bonds will be issued shortly for public feedback, he explained.

Read Also
RBI Retains FY26 Inflation Forecast At 2.1%, Projects Rise To 4.2% By Q2 FY27 - MPC Keeps Repo Rate...
article-image

The RBI Governor further stated that the revised framework of allowing greater flexibility to Authorised Dealers with respect to foreign exchange products, risk management and platforms will be issued shortly for public consultation. Banks and standalone primary dealers authorised under FEMA, 1999, access the foreign exchange market for market making, balance sheet management and hedging of risks. The regulatory framework governing the facilities for such Authorised Dealers (ADs) has been reviewed, rationalised and refined in view of the current market practices and requirements, domestically and globally, he explained.

The Governor also announced that the RBI has decided that investments under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) will now be reckoned under the limit for FPI investments under the General Route, and certain additional operational flexibilities will be provided to FPIs investing under the VRR. The Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) was introduced by the Reserve Bank in March 2019 to provide an additional channel for investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) with long-term investment interest in the Indian debt markets.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 6, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Victory Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 6, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Victory Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Union HM Amit Shah Launches Cooperative-Led ‘Bharat Taxi’, National Rollout Planned In Three Years
Union HM Amit Shah Launches Cooperative-Led ‘Bharat Taxi’, National Rollout Planned In Three Years
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Flags Risks Of Online Gaming As Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Incident Raises Concern
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Flags Risks Of Online Gaming As Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Incident Raises Concern
Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested

Over the years, the Bank has been recalibrating the Route to improve operational flexibility and ease of doing business. The VRR has been witnessing active investment by FPIs, and over 80 per cent of the current investment limit of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been utilised, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond...
RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond...
Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% After RBI MPC Meet, Yet Smart Borrowers May Still Unlock Big Home Loan EMI...
Repo Rate Stays At 5.25% After RBI MPC Meet, Yet Smart Borrowers May Still Unlock Big Home Loan EMI...
RBI Announces ₹25,000 Compensation Framework For Fraud Victims, New Guidelines On Mis-Selling &...
RBI Announces ₹25,000 Compensation Framework For Fraud Victims, New Guidelines On Mis-Selling &...
Gold, Silver Prices Drop On MCX Amid Profit Booking & Stronger Dollar
Gold, Silver Prices Drop On MCX Amid Profit Booking & Stronger Dollar
Collateral-Free MSME Loan Limit Doubled To ₹20 Lakh, RBI Pushes Easier Credit For Small Businesses
Collateral-Free MSME Loan Limit Doubled To ₹20 Lakh, RBI Pushes Easier Credit For Small Businesses