SBI Life announces dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Wednesday announced a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23, through an exchange filing. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before April 6, 2023.

"The interim dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose names will appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of March 16, 2023," the company said in the filing.

Share of SBI Life Insurance

The share of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,129.50, up by 0.071 per cent.