e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI Life announces dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

SBI Life announces dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before April 6, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
SBI Life announces dividend of Rs 2.50 per share | SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Wednesday announced a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23, through an exchange filing. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before April 6, 2023.

"The interim dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose names will appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of March 16, 2023," the company said in the filing.

Read Also
Insurer SBI Life allots 47,598 shares for employees exercising stock options
article-image

Share of SBI Life Insurance

The share of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,129.50, up by 0.071 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each

Crypto to be monitored under money laundering law; Finance Ministry warns investors

Crypto to be monitored under money laundering law; Finance Ministry warns investors

USFDA tags Jubilant Pharmova's Nanjangud unit for voluntary action

USFDA tags Jubilant Pharmova's Nanjangud unit for voluntary action

International Women’s Day: Ashok Leyland rolls out Embrace Equity programme

International Women’s Day: Ashok Leyland rolls out Embrace Equity programme