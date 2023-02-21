Insurer SBI Life allots 47,598 shares for employees exercising stock options

SBI Life Insurance

According to a regulatory filing, state-owned insurer SBI Life has released 47,598 equity shares of value Rs 10 each, for employees who exercised their stock options.

This allotment has taken its total paid up share capital till date to Rs 10,00,87,87,890.

