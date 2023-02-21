e-Paper Get App
Insurer SBI Life allots 47,598 shares for employees exercising stock options

SBI Life's total paid up share capital till date stands at Rs 10,00,87,87,890 after this allotment.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
SBI Life Insurance
According to a regulatory filing, state-owned insurer SBI Life has released 47,598 equity shares of value Rs 10 each, for employees who exercised their stock options.

This allotment has taken its total paid up share capital till date to Rs 10,00,87,87,890.

