Axis Bank employees get 65,205 shares after exercising ESOPs

Through an exchange filing, private lender Axis Bank has announced the allotment of 65,205 equity shares of face value Rs 2.

The shares have been issued after employees exercised stock options, and increase Axis Bank's paid up share capital to Rs. 615,23,24,286.

