Axis Bank employees get 65,205 shares after exercising ESOPs

After the allotment, Axis Bank's paid up share capital stands at Rs. 615,23,24,286.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
File
Through an exchange filing, private lender Axis Bank has announced the allotment of 65,205 equity shares of face value Rs 2.

The shares have been issued after employees exercised stock options, and increase Axis Bank's paid up share capital to Rs. 615,23,24,286.

