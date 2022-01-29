e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

SBI issues clarification; says new recruitment rules regarding pregnant women kept 'in abeyance'

Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to SBI seeking withdrawal of its new rules
FPJ Web Desk
During the COVID period, as per Government instructions, pregnant women employees were exempted from attending office and allowed to Work From Home. |

SBI has recently reviewed the various Fitness Standards for Recruitment in the Bank, including norms for Pregnant Women candidates.

The revised guidelines were intended to provide clarity on various health parameters where instructions were not clear or were very old. In some sections of the media, the revision in norms in this regard has been interpreted as discriminatory against women, according to a statement.

It said, SBI has always been proactive towards the care and empowerment of its women employees who now constitute around 25 percent of our workforce. During the COVID period, as per Government instructions, pregnant women employees were exempted from attending office and allowed to Work From Home.

However, in view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
