SBI Card allots 1.52 lakh shares to employees as stock options | SBI Card

SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited on Thursday allotted 1,52,550 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 10 each will be allotted under the SBI Card-Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 at the exercise price of Rs 152.10 per share.

After this allocation, the paid-up capital of the company is at Rs 9,46,06,69,390, consisting of 94,60,66,939 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited shares

The shares of SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited on Thursday at 1:25 pm were at Rs 741.30, down by 30 per cent.

Read Also SBI announces allotment of bonds worth Rs 4,544 crore

SBI allots bonds worth Rs 4,544

SBI on February 21, announced the allotment of bonds worth Rs 4,544 crore at a coupon rate of 8.20 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)