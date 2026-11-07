Samvat 2082 Turns Into A Blockbuster Year For India's IPO Market, 375 Companies Raise A Record ₹2.23 Lakh Crore As Primary Market Shatters Previous Highs

Samvat 2082 |

Mumbai: India's primary market delivered a record-breaking performance during Samvat 2082, raising ₹2.23 lakh crore through 375 initial public offerings (IPOs), driven by strong mainboard fundraising and sustained investor participation. Of these offerings, 230 debuted above their issue prices, highlighting investor appetite for newly listed companies.

Mainboard Boom

Mainboard IPOs mobilised a record ₹2.12 lakh crore through 131 issues between October 21, 2025, and November 6, 2026. Fundraising increased 19.6 per cent from ₹1.78 lakh crore raised through 104 issues in the previous Samvat year. Fresh capital issuance jumped 42 per cent to ₹1 lakh crore, while offer-for-sale proceeds increased 4.8 per cent to ₹1.12 lakh crore.

Sector Leaders

The three largest IPOs collectively raised ₹63,353 crore, accounting for 29.8 per cent of mainboard fundraising. Financial services and investment companies dominated, mobilising ₹60,781 crore through 14 public issues. The sector contributed 28.6 per cent of total mainboard proceeds.

Listing Returns

Among 131 mainboard IPOs, 89 listed above their offer prices, delivering a median listing-day gain of 6.8 per cent. By November 6, 87 issues traded above their offer prices, while 43 remained below. The median return stood at 16.8 per cent.

SME Performance

The SME segment raised ₹10,826 crore through 244 IPOs, registering approximately 4 per cent growth over the previous Samvat. Of these, 141 issues delivered positive listing-day returns. However, only 114 remained above their offer prices by November 6. The segment recorded a negative median return of 3.9 per cent.

Market Outlook

Analysts said investors increasingly favour earnings visibility, healthy cash flows, corporate governance and reasonable valuations. With SEBI approving five IPOs this week, the fundraising pipeline remains active ahead of Samvat 2083. However, market conditions and valuations will influence future investor participation.

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