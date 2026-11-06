Diwali Brings A Stock Market Surprise, BSE & NSE To Open On Sunday But Shut On Tuesday - Know Muhurat Trading Timings

BSE and NSE will hold Muhurat Trading on November 8 from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. |

Mumbai: Indian stock market investors will witness an unusual Diwali trading schedule this year. While Dalal Street will open for a special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10.

Sunday Trading

Despite Diwali falling on Sunday, investors will get an opportunity to participate in the traditional Muhurat Trading session, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083.

The special trading window will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, allowing investors to buy and sell shares during the auspicious occasion.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also conduct Muhurat Trading, with its special session scheduled between 2:05 pm and 2:19 pm, followed by trading from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

Trading Timings

The pre-open session will begin at 2:05 pm, with market and limit orders accepted until 2:10 pm.

Between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm, only limit orders will be permitted. Order matching will take place until 2:17 pm, followed by a buffer period before regular trading begins.

Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious by investors. The BSE introduced this tradition in 1957, while the NSE adopted it in 1992.

November Holiday

Both exchanges will remain closed on November 10 for Diwali-Balipratipada, a festival associated with King Mahabali.

This means investors can participate in Sunday's special session but will face a trading holiday two days later.

Upcoming Closures

India's stock exchanges have scheduled 16 trading holidays during 2026, with 13 already observed.

Following Diwali-Balipratipada, the remaining holidays include November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.

Investors should plan their transactions accordingly, particularly around settlement schedules and trading holidays.

The special Sunday session continues a longstanding market tradition, blending festive celebrations with investment activity while ushering in the new Samvat year.