BSE Market Wealth Crosses Historic ₹500 Lakh Crore Milestone, Equity Rally & IPO Boom Fuel Record Valuation

BSE-listed firms cross Rs 500 lakh crore in market value for the first time. |

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has crossed the historic Rs 500 lakh crore mark for the first time, reaching approximately Rs 502 lakh crore (USD 5.31 trillion) on Thursday.

The milestone reflects a strong recovery in domestic equities, sustained investor interest and a growing number of newly listed companies.

Historic Journey

The journey from Rs 400 lakh crore to Rs 500 lakh crore took 622 trading sessions. The previous milestone was achieved on April 8, 2024.

BSE-listed companies first crossed Rs 100 lakh crore in March 2014. Market wealth doubled to Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021, requiring 1,494 trading sessions.

The Rs 300 lakh crore milestone arrived in July 2023, followed by Rs 400 lakh crore just 181 sessions later.

Indices Below Peaks

Interestingly, the record market valuation comes despite major indices trading below their lifetime highs.

The Sensex remains 7.6 percent below its September 2024 peak of 85,836.

The BSE MidCap 150 is 5.3 percent below its record, while the SmallCap 250 and MicroCap 250 remain 8.4 percent and 7 percent below their respective peaks.

IPO Boom

Fresh listings have played a crucial role in expanding overall market wealth.

During 2024, 94 mainboard IPOs added approximately Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation on listing days.

Another 115 companies debuted in 2025, contributing nearly Rs 14 lakh crore.

In 2026, 107 companies have listed so far, collectively adding more than Rs 25 lakh crore.

Rally Drivers

The Sensex and Nifty have surged over 8.1 percent each across six consecutive sessions.

Midcap and smallcap stocks have also witnessed substantial buying, strengthening the broader market recovery.

A sharp decline of more than 19 percent in crude oil prices over three sessions has eased inflation and currency concerns.

Foreign portfolio investors have injected over USD 3.4 billion during the past 12 sessions.

Positive global cues, reduced uncertainty following the US midterm elections and stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings have further supported sentiment, helping Indian equities achieve this historic valuation milestone.