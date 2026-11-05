Muhurat Trading 2026, NSE & BSE To Open On November 8 For Diwali Special Session, Check Timings And Trading Rules

Muhurat Trading 2026 is scheduled for November 8, marking Samvat 2083. |

Mumbai: As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, investors are gearing up for Muhurat Trading 2026 , a special stock market session that combines festive traditions with financial aspirations.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are scheduled to conduct Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 8, 2026, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083.

The special session allows investors to buy and sell shares during an auspicious period associated with prosperity and new beginnings.

Muhurat Trading Timings

According to the schedule provided, the normal equity trading session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM.

The pre-open session is scheduled between 2:05 PM and 2:20 PM, while the block deal window will operate from 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM.

Equity derivatives trading is scheduled from 2:20 PM to 3:40 PM.

Investors should verify these timings against the latest official NSE and BSE circulars before placing orders.

Why Muhurat Trading Matters?

Muhurat Trading is a long-standing Diwali tradition in India's financial markets.

The word 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time. Many investors consider the occasion ideal for making their first investment or adding shares to existing portfolios.

Some families also associate the session with Lakshmi Puja and the opening of new account books.

However, the festive occasion does not guarantee positive market returns.

How To Participate

Investors can participate through their existing demat and trading accounts.

Before trading, they should ensure sufficient funds or margins are available and check whether their broker supports the relevant trading segment.

Investors must also understand market and limit orders. A limit order provides price control but does not guarantee execution.

Checking the stock name, quantity and price before submitting an order can help prevent mistakes.

What Happened In 2025?

In 2025, Muhurat Trading took place between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, with the pre-open session running from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

The timings change from year to year, making official exchange notifications important.

November 10, 2026, is also listed as a market holiday for Diwali-Balipratipada.

Invest With Caution

While Muhurat Trading carries cultural significance, investment decisions should remain grounded in research, valuations and financial goals.

Investors should avoid impulsive purchases driven by festive excitement or expectations of quick profits.

For many market participants, the session represents more than buying shares. It symbolises a fresh financial beginning built on patience, discipline and long-term wealth creation.