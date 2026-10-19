Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE Announces November 8 Schedule, Stock Market To Open At 2:20 PM For Special Session

NSE announces Diwali Muhurat Trading |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the official timings for Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026, scheduled for Sunday, November 8. The special stock market session will mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083.

According to the NSE circular, regular trading during the Muhurat session will begin at 2:20 PM and continue until 3:30 PM for securities outside the closing auction session (CAS).

NSE Muhurat Trading 2026: Complete Schedule

The pre-open session will begin at 2:05 PM and continue until 2:15 PM, followed by order matching and trade confirmation until 2:17 PM.

A short buffer period will follow before regular trading begins at 2:20 PM.

For securities covered under CAS, continuous trading will conclude at 3:15 PM.

Block Deal And IPO Trading Timings

The NSE has scheduled a block deal window between 1:50 PM and 2:05 PM.

A separate pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities will operate from 2:05 PM to 2:50 PM.

These securities will enter normal trading between 3:05 PM and 3:30 PM.

Special Auction And Trade Modification Rules

The exchange will conduct the call auction session for illiquid securities between 2:25 PM and 3:10 PM.

Investors can modify trades until 4:15 PM.

Order placement, modification and cancellation will remain available during designated trading windows, subject to exchange regulations.

Will Muhurat Trading Have Settlement Obligations?

The NSE clarified that all transactions executed during the special Diwali trading session will carry settlement obligations, just like regular market transactions.

Investors must therefore follow normal trading and settlement requirements.

Why Is Diwali Muhurat Trading Important?

Muhurat trading is an annual Indian stock market tradition associated with prosperity and new beginnings.

The symbolic session marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2083, with many investors making token investments to celebrate Diwali.

Despite its festive significance, market movements will continue to depend on buying and selling activity.