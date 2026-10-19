Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Hits ₹250 Ahead Of October 21 Opening, Check Price Band, Lot Size & Listing Date

Mumbai: The much-awaited Jio Platforms Initial Public Offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription this week, with investors closely watching its grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the launch.

The Rs 30,213 crore IPO will open on October 21, 2026, and close on October 23, 2026.

According to IPO Watch, Jio Platforms' grey market premium stood at Rs 250 per share on October 19, indicating a potential listing gain of around 22.34 per cent over the upper price band.

However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee actual listing gains.

Jio Platforms IPO Price Band

Jio Platforms has fixed its IPO price band between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per equity share.

The company plans to raise Rs 30,213 crore entirely through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares.

Each share will have a face value of Rs 10.

The funds will be raised through the issue of new shares rather than the sale of existing shares by shareholders.

Minimum Investment For Retail Investors

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot, consisting of 12 equity shares.

At the upper price band of Rs 1,119 per share, investors will need at least Rs 13,428 to apply for one lot.

Read Also NSE IPO GMP Slides to Rs 43 Ahead of Listing, Grey Market Signals Modest Gains on Market Debut

Those planning to apply for additional lots will need to invest in multiples of 12 shares.

Jio Platforms IPO Important Dates

The IPO subscription window will remain open for three days, from October 21 to October 23.

The tentative allotment date is October 26, 2026, when investors will find out whether they have received shares.

The company is expected to list its shares on the stock exchanges on October 28, 2026.

Jio IPO May Break Hyundai's Record

Jio Platforms' proposed Rs 30,213 crore IPO could become India's biggest public issue, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,800 crore IPO launched in October 2024.

The company plans to issue 27 crore new shares, representing approximately 2.93 per cent of its post-IPO equity capital.

The public offering is also expected to attract significant attention from institutional and retail investors.

What Does Rs 250 GMP Indicate?

At the upper price band of Rs 1,119, a GMP of Rs 250 suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 1,369 per share.

This represents a potential gain of approximately 22.34 per cent.

However, grey market premiums can change quickly depending on demand and market sentiment. Investors should not treat these estimates as guaranteed returns.

Disclaimer: IPO details and GMP are based on available market information. Grey market premiums are unofficial and do not guarantee returns.