NSE IPO GMP Slides to Rs 43 Ahead of Listing, Grey Market Signals Modest Gains on Market Debut

NSE IPO GMP Slides to Rs 43 Ahead of Listing |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO grey market premium has declined sharply ahead of its scheduled stock market listing on September 24. The latest unofficial market data placed the NSE IPO GMP at around Rs 43 per share on Wednesday.

Based on the upper issue price of Rs 1,785, the prevailing premium suggests a potential listing price of approximately Rs 1,828. This would translate into a modest listing gain of nearly 2.41 per cent for successful applicants.

Grey market sentiment has weakened significantly from the pre-issue period, when the premium reportedly touched Rs 145. At that level, NSE shares were expected to deliver listing gains exceeding 8 per cent.

IPO Receives Strong Investor Demand

Despite the declining GMP, NSE’s Rs 22,568.94 crore IPO attracted robust demand during the subscription period from September 17 to September 21.

The public issue was subscribed 5.71 times, receiving bids for more than 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares available. The total value of bids reached approximately Rs 90,287 crore.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand, subscribing 12.68 times their allocated portion. The non-institutional investor category was booked 6.55 times, while the retail segment received 1.39 times subscription.

The IPO was priced between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share. It was entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares by existing shareholders, meaning NSE will not receive proceeds from the issue.

NSE Maintains Market Leadership

Transaction charges contributed 78.65 per cent of NSE’s operating revenue in FY26, with options trading accounting for more than 60 per cent.

The exchange held nearly 93 per cent of the equity cash market, 99.79 per cent of equity futures and 74.71 per cent of equity options premium turnover during FY26.

Investors should remember that GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the NSE IPO listing price or subsequent share performance.