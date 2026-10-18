Stock Market Next Week: Jio Platforms ₹30,213 Crore IPO, Q2 Earnings & Crude Oil Prices To Drive Investor Sentiment

Indian markets face a crucial week as Jio Platforms Rs 30,213 crore IPO. |

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are expected to remain active in the coming week as investors track quarterly earnings, crude oil prices, foreign investor activity and the much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO. Global developments and currency movements will also influence market direction.

Markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra, making it a holiday-shortened trading week.

Markets Recover Strongly

Indian equities ended last week with strong gains, supported by buying in information technology stocks and improved investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex jumped 2,256.94 points, or 3.11 per cent, while the NSE Nifty gained 625.7 points, or 2.77 per cent.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said markets have gained momentum after two consecutive weekly advances. However, high crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and global bond yields remain concerns.

Investors will watch whether buying spreads beyond IT stocks and supports a broader market recovery.

Jio Platforms IPO In Focus

One of the biggest events next week will be the ₹30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO, scheduled to open on October 21 and close on October 23.

The Reliance Industries subsidiary has fixed its IPO price band at ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share.

The public issue comprises up to 27 crore fresh equity shares. Analysts believe the massive offering could influence market liquidity and investor fund allocation.

Banking And Corporate Earnings

Banking stocks will attract attention following strong September-quarter results from major private lenders.

HDFC Bank reported a 5.55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹20,700 crore, while ICICI Bank's profit jumped 22.28 per cent to ₹16,333.18 crore.

Axis Bank reported a 39.4 per cent increase in net profit to ₹7,704.67 crore.

According to Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, upcoming results from Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Coforge, Swiggy and other companies will drive stock-specific movements.

Crude Oil And Foreign Investors

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said crude oil prices, US Treasury yields and geopolitical developments will remain important market drivers.

Investors will also monitor foreign institutional investor flows and rupee-dollar movements to assess whether the recent market recovery can continue.