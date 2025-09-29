 Samsung Heavy Industries Partners With India's Swan Defence To Collaborate In Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSamsung Heavy Industries Partners With India's Swan Defence To Collaborate In Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Samsung Heavy Industries Partners With India's Swan Defence To Collaborate In Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Samsung Heavy said the partnership will help it establish a foothold in India, with plans to gradually expand its business there. The deal is part of Samsung Heavy's recent push to strengthen its global network, following its strategic partnership with US-based Vigor Marine Group in August.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Seoul/New Delhi: Samsung Heavy Industries said on Monday it has partnered with India's Swan Defence and Heavy Industries to collaborate in shipbuilding and offshore engineering. Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed earlier, the two companies will pursue cooperation in engineering, procurement and management of shipbuilding and offshore projects, Samsung Heavy said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries operates India's largest dry dock, capable of constructing very large crude carriers (VLCCs). Samsung Heavy said the partnership will help it establish a foothold in India, with plans to gradually expand its business there. The deal is part of Samsung Heavy's recent push to strengthen its global network, following its strategic partnership with US-based Vigor Marine Group in August.

Read Also
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Have A Redesigned S Pen, Galaxy S26 Edge Lilkey To Replace Plus Model:...
article-image

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said India is eyeing an investment of around Rs 1.82 lakh crore in the shipbuilding and maritime sector, positioning the country to emerge among the world’s leading maritime nations. The financial support will be extended to shipbuilders to construct vessels of all sizes, strengthening the country’s preparedness for future needs, the minister said.

Sonowal underlined that the government’s goal is to place India among the global top five in shipbuilding by building an ecosystem from the ground up. He attributed the transformation of shipping into a crucial infrastructure pillar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision over the previous 11 years. The shipbuilding industry in India is undergoing a transformational shift, as the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi accelerates efforts to build a world-class maritime ecosystem.

FPJ Shorts
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks
LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks
CM Pramod Sawant Decides Not To Force IIT-Goa Project At Codar Village Following Farmers’ Strong Protests
CM Pramod Sawant Decides Not To Force IIT-Goa Project At Codar Village Following Farmers’ Strong Protests

In line with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the long-term strategic roadmap of Amrit Kaal, the Union Budget 2025 has announced a series of reforms and investments aimed at significantly enhancing the capacity and competitiveness of Indian shipyards.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like...

LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like...

Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x...

Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x...

Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India

Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers

India Maintains Lead In Global Milk Production, Contributing 5% To The National Economy & Employing...

India Maintains Lead In Global Milk Production, Contributing 5% To The National Economy & Employing...