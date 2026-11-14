Sammaan Capital Reports Q2 Net Profit Of Rs 312 Crore As Disbursements Surge 62 Percent QoQ

Sammaan Capital |

Mumbai: Sammaan Capital announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 312 crore compared to Rs 243 crore in the previous quarter.

Financial Details

Profit before tax for the second quarter stood at Rs 425 crore, marking a 30 per cent increase from Rs 326 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Assets Under Management reached Rs 59,188 crore at the end of September 2026, up from Rs 56,239 crore at the end of the preceding quarter.

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Disbursement Growth

Disbursements during the quarter rose to Rs 6,278 crore, registering a 62 per cent growth over the first quarter. The company disbursed approximately 30,700 loans during the quarter, taking total disbursements for the first half of the financial year to Rs 10,153 crore across about 42,600 loans.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets improved to 0.15 per cent from 0.21 per cent in the previous quarter. Net Non-Performing Assets declined to 0.11 per cent from 0.15 per cent, while the blended cumulative collection efficiency stood at 99.6 per cent.

Capital Infusion

Avenir converted the first tranche of warrants into 8.69 crore equity shares at Rs 139 per share, resulting in an infusion of Rs 906 crore. The conversion increased promoter shareholding from 28.34 per cent to 33.32 per cent, with remaining warrants proposed for conversion by September 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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