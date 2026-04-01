Sammaan Capital Plans Dollar Bond Buyback, Sets April 7 Committee Meeting For Approval

Sammaan Capital Limited announced on April 1, 2026, that a Securities and Investment Committee meeting scheduled for April 7, 2026, will consider a buyback of its USD-denominated bonds. |

New Delhi: Sammaan Capital is preparing to review a potential debt restructuring move, signaling active balance sheet management amid evolving market conditions.

The company has called a meeting of its Securities and Investment Committee on April 7, 2026. The primary agenda is to evaluate and potentially approve a buyback of USD-denominated bonds. This internal review marks the first formal step toward executing the proposed transaction, subject to approvals.

The proposed buyback suggests a strategic effort to manage outstanding foreign currency debt. By considering the repurchase of US dollar bonds, the company may aim to optimize its capital structure, reduce liabilities, or improve financial flexibility, depending on final terms and market conditions.

The company clarified that the buyback decision will depend on applicable laws, regulatory approvals, and terms of the original bond issuance documents. This indicates that while the intent is under consideration, execution will follow compliance with governing frameworks and stakeholder agreements.

Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, is continuing its transition under a new identity while aligning financial strategies with evolving business priorities. The proposed move reflects a focus on prudent financial management during this phase. The upcoming committee meeting will be a key milestone in determining whether Sammaan Capital proceeds with the bond buyback, shaping its near-term financial strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.