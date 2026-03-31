Sammaan Capital Receives ₹5,652 Crore As Part Of IHC’s $1 Billion Deal, 41.5% Stake Acquired

Sammaan Capital will receive a 1 billion dollar investment from IHC, which will acquire a 41.5 percent stake and become a promoter, potentially increasing to 63.3 percent. |

Mumbai: A major ownership shift is reshaping Sammaan Capital’s future, as global investor IHC steps in with capital and strategic control to accelerate the company’s next growth phase.

Sammaan Capital has received an initial Rs 5,652 crore as part of a 1 billion dollar investment by IHC through Avenir Investment RSC Ltd. The deal involves preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, with additional Rs 3,198 crore expected within 18 months upon conversion.

IHC will become the promoter of Sammaan Capital with a 41.5 percent stake, which may rise to 63.3 percent following an open offer priced at Rs 139 per share. The transaction will be executed in stages, including a mandatory tender offer for up to 26 percent from public shareholders.

Management indicated the partnership brings strong capital backing and global expertise, enabling expansion into diversified lending beyond mortgages. The company aims to scale its product portfolio from 4 to over 15 offerings and expand its branch network from 200 plus to 1,500 plus by FY 2029.

Sammaan Capital will anchor IHC’s India strategy under its global financial services platform, Judan Financial. This integration is expected to enhance digital capabilities, funding access, and governance standards while positioning the company among top NBFCs by assets under management. The transaction marks a significant shift in ownership and strategy, strengthening Sammaan Capital’s position within India’s financial services landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.