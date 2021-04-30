Samir Seksaria is the new CFO of TCS, as V Ramakrishnan retires

The new CFO will take over the position from May 1. He started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, amongst others. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

Welcoming Seksaria, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS said, “During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring.”

In addition, Gopinathan thanked Ramki for his “invaluable contributions to the organisation, and wish him well for the future.”

Talking about his new role, Seksaria stated, “I am truly honored to be offered the role of Chief Financial Officer. I am thankful to the Board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth.”

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, 2021, took this decision.