Sahaj Solar has won a Rs 389.52 crore award from Mauritius Central Electricity Board. |

Mumbai: Sahaj Solar has secured a letter of award from Mauritius’ Central Electricity Board (CEB) to develop two solar projects paired with battery storage. The projects have a combined estimated value of USD 42 million, or about Rs 389.52 crore, and a tenure of 25 years.

Mauritius Solar Projects

Each project will have an alternating current capacity of 10 MW and is valued at about USD 21 million. The project specifications include 17 MW of solar photovoltaic capacity and 72 MWh of battery energy storage capacity.

Sahaj Energies Limited, the company’s wholly owned Mauritius subsidiary, will own, develop and operate both projects. In its regulatory filing, Sahaj Solar said a power purchase agreement would be signed following the award. The projects will be executed under the terms of the award and the agreement.

Sahaj Solar said its promoter and promoter group had no interest in the awarding entity. The company also said the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

H1 FY27 Results

Sahaj Solar’s consolidated revenue rose 42.4% year on year to Rs 158.2 crore in the first half of FY27, from Rs 111.1 crore a year earlier. EBITDA grew 37.2 percent to Rs 15.2 crore.

Profit after tax fell to Rs 4.3 crore despite the rise in revenue. The company attributed the decline to higher finance costs of Rs 7.8 crore and a moderation in gross margin to 18.1 percent.

Debt and Cash Flow

Trade receivables fell by Rs 92.4 crore during the half-year. Sahaj Solar generated Rs 73.8 crore in operating cash flow and used it to repay borrowings.

Gross debt fell by about Rs 59 crore to Rs 116.5 crore. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.82 times from 1.27 times at the end of March 2026, while the cash balance rose to Rs 19.2 crore from Rs 10.4 crore.

The board also approved an additional investment of up to Rs 25 lakh in Sahaj Energies to fund working capital needs for a solar engineering, procurement and construction contract.