Sathlokhar Synergys |

Mumbai: Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has secured a civil construction order worth ₹157.68 crore from ReNew Photovoltaics, strengthening its presence in India's renewable energy infrastructure sector.

The latest contract involves the construction of the main plant building at Rambilli, near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, as the company continues to expand its industrial infrastructure portfolio.

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Project Scope And Execution Timeline

According to a company statement, Sathlokhar Synergys will undertake civil construction activities for the main plant building of ReNew Photovoltaics. The project is scheduled for completion by February 2028, providing the Chennai-based EPC company with execution visibility over the coming financial years.

The contract highlights emerging business opportunities for engineering and construction companies as India's renewable energy manufacturers expand their production infrastructure and domestic manufacturing capabilities.

₹1,372 Crore Execution Target

Sathlokhar Synergys aims to execute orders worth approximately ₹1,372.39 crore during the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The fresh contract strengthens its project portfolio and could support future revenue generation as construction activities progress.

Timely project execution, efficient resource allocation and effective cost management will remain important factors influencing the company's financial performance.

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₹26,285 Crore Project Pipeline

The infrastructure company has also submitted bids for projects collectively valued at approximately ₹26,285 crore, reflecting its efforts to expand its business operations.

However, these bids represent potential business opportunities rather than confirmed contracts. Their conversion into actual orders will depend on competitive bidding outcomes and client approvals.

Renewable Energy Drives EPC Opportunities

India's expanding renewable energy ecosystem is creating opportunities for EPC companies specialising in industrial construction and power infrastructure development. Growing investments in solar manufacturing facilities and associated infrastructure could support demand for specialised engineering and civil construction services.

Headquartered in Chennai, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global undertakes engineering, procurement and construction projects across the power and infrastructure sectors. The latest ReNew Photovoltaics contract further strengthens its industrial construction portfolio while positioning the company to pursue emerging opportunities across India's evolving clean energy manufacturing landscape.

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