Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Targets Dust Pollution At 3,200 Active Construction Sites As AQI Falls, BKC Records Poorest At 160

The BMC is stepping up dust-control inspections at construction sites across Mumbai as BKC records an AQI of 160 amid deteriorating air quality | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: Mumbai currently has around 3,200 active construction sites, and the BMC is tasked with ensuring that they follow the 28-point guidelines to mitigate air pollution. With changing wind patterns and a slight fall in temperature, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) has started deteriorating. With construction sites being one of the major contributors to dust pollution, the BMC has begun on-ground inspections.

On Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data, Mumbai’s overall AQI was 102. Areas that recorded the poorest AQI included Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at 160, Navy Nagar-Colaba at 143, Deonar at 128, Bhandup West at 122 and Andheri East at 120, among others.

Construction Sites Under Scrutiny

“Now, 3,166 construction sites have installed AQI monitoring displays, as directed by the Bombay High Court. Only one per cent of new construction sites are yet to install them. This year, we have told developers and builders at construction and demolition sites to clean dust from the roads outside their sites with water. They have to ensure that the roads outside are not covered with dust and debris,” said a senior officer from the BMC Environment Department.

Under the BMC’s air pollution control action plan, if any area records an AQI above 300 for three consecutive days, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV will be implemented. All construction sites within a 2-km radius of the monitoring station can be ordered to suspend activities until the AQI improves.

Bakeries Being Shifted To Cleaner Fuels

The officer added that bakeries contribute 3.5 per cent of PM emissions in Mumbai and that the civic body is ensuring that all bakeries operating on coal or wood are converted to cleaner fuels such as CNG.

According to BMC data, of the 593 bakeries in Mumbai, 354 were operating on coal or wood. Of these, 174 bakeries have been converted to cleaner fuels, while 69 are undergoing conversion. Another 87 bakeries remain compliant while still operating on coal or wood, and eight bakeries have been closed so far.

Also Watch:

Under the new licensing and compliance mechanism for all new bakeries in Mumbai, licences and permissions are issued only with the mandatory use of green fuel, following verification before the licence is granted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/