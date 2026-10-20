Mumbai: BMC Tree Authority To Consider Proposals To Fell 185 Trees For Redevelopment, Hospital And Coastal Road Projects

The BMC Tree Authority will review applications to remove trees for redevelopment, a proposed hospital and the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North), with replanting proposed at several sites | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: The BMC’s Tree Authority will consider proposals on Wednesday to fell trees for redevelopment projects, hospital construction and the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North).

The proposals seek approval to remove 182 trees across Mumbai, with an additional three trees proposed for removal in Goregaon for the coastal road project.

Sewri Redevelopment Proposal Involves 41 Trees

In Sewri, Sahana Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd has sought permission to cut 41 trees and replant 30 for excavation and construction of plinths and basements under a Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) scheme involving Ganesh Bagh SRA Cooperative Housing Society and nine other societies. A site inspection identified 74 trees, 71 of which would be affected, the proposal stated.

Worli Project Seeks Removal Of 76 Trees

In Worli, Skylark Buildcon Pvt Ltd has proposed cutting 76 trees and replanting 23 for an SRA redevelopment scheme involving Shri Sai Sundar Nagar SRA Cooperative Housing Society and 24 other societies. The work includes constructing buildings, podiums, ramps, a proposed drain and associated roads.

Hospital Project In Kandivali West

In Kandivali West, Akar Architects and Consultants has sought permission to cut 43 trees and replant 54 for a proposed hospital. Of the 411 trees identified on the plot, 97 would be affected, while 314 are proposed to be retained.

Andheri-Jogeshwari Redevelopment Plan

For a combined SRA redevelopment scheme involving Jai Hanuman and Tejomay societies in Andheri East and Vighnaharta society in Jogeshwari East, LK Housing LLP has proposed cutting 22 trees and replanting eight.

An inspection identified 148 trees on the site. Of these, 106 were covered under earlier approvals, with 99 identified as affected under the revised plan.

Three Trees Marked For Removal In Goregaon

The BMC’s bridges department has also sought permission to cut three trees and replant 37 near Mindspace Garden on MDP Road in Goregaon West for the Coastal Road Project (North).

All three trees have been recorded as dead and fall along the alignment of a temporary access bridge required for the planned interchange.

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Proposals To Be Considered Under Tree Protection Law

The proposals will be considered under Section 8(2) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

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