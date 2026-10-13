Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents And Housing Societies To Maintain Trees And Prevent Falls

The BMC has advised Mumbai residents to inspect trees regularly, report weak branches and use suitable recycled water for watering | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens and housing societies across Mumbai to ensure proper care and regular maintenance of trees in their neighbourhoods to prevent incidents of trees and branches falling.

Citing changing weather patterns, rising temperatures and water scarcity as factors that can put trees under stress, the civic body has stressed the need for adequate watering, periodic inspection and timely reporting of potentially hazardous trees and weakened branches.

Warning Signs To Watch For

Residents and housing societies have been advised to watch for warning signs, including cracks in tree trunks, trees leaning to one side, dried or weakened large branches, and exposed roots. Such signs should not be ignored, as they may indicate that a tree requires attention.

The civic body has urged citizens to promptly report hazardous trees and weak branches to the BMC so that the necessary action can be taken in time to reduce the risk of accidents.

Use Treated Water For Trees

Meanwhile, considering the rainfall deficit and existing water cut, the civic body has advised residents to avoid using potable water for watering trees wherever possible and instead prioritise treated, recycled water that is safe and suitable for plants. Water treated at sewage treatment plants, as well as suitable water left over from other domestic uses, can be used after ensuring it is safe for trees.

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The BMC said planned and judicious use of water would help conserve drinking water while ensuring that trees receive the moisture they need. Housing societies have been asked to plan watering schedules based on the number of trees on their premises, their condition and their water requirements.

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