Sagility India Files DRHP With Market Regulator SEBI For IPO

Sagility India Limited, a provider of technology-enabled health care solutions, has filed its its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

About the IPO details

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 984.46 million equity shares by Sagility B.V, the Promoter Selling Shareholder.

The shares have a face value of Rs 10 each and the offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and is being made through the book-building process.

About the Allocation

- 75 per cent for qualified institutional buyers

- 15 per cent for non-institutional investors

- 10 per cent for retail individual investors

Company Background

The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Bengaluru. It provides technology-driven services to both healthcare Payers and Providers Clinical management

It also operates from five global service delivery centers located in India, the Philippines, the U.S., Jamaica, and Colombia.

Financial Performance

The company reported a 12.69 per cent increase in revenue from operations for the fiscal year 2024, reaching Rs 4,753.56 crore and its profit after tax (PAT) grew by 58.99 per cent to Rs 228.27 crore.

Book-running lead managers

ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited are the book-running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.