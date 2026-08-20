Saatvik Solar Industries Secures ₹190 Crore PV Module Order, Domestic Contract To Be Completed By March 2027

Saatvik Solar Industries has secured a Rs 190 crore domestic solar PV module order. |

Mumbai: Saatvik Green Energy's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted a Rs 190 crore order for supplying solar photovoltaic modules.

The domestic order has been placed by an independent power producer or EPC company. Saatvik did not disclose the customer's name.

Order to be completed by March 2027

The solar module order is scheduled to be executed by March 2027.

The company did not disclose the number of modules, their capacity, delivery schedule or project location.

Solar photovoltaic modules convert sunlight into electricity. They are used in utility-scale plants, commercial projects and rooftop installations.

The order could support Saatvik Solar Industries' revenue during the execution period. However, the financial contribution will depend on deliveries, payment conditions and the terms agreed with the customer.

Domestic renewable energy demand

The customer has been described as a recognised independent power producer or EPC player.

Independent power producers develop and operate electricity projects, while EPC companies handle engineering, purchasing and construction work for energy facilities.

The order indicates continued demand for supplied solar equipment as India expands its renewable energy capacity.

The filing did not specify whether the modules would be used in one project or supplied across multiple locations.

No related-party connection

Saatvik Green Energy said its promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

The company also confirmed that the order does not fall under related-party transactions. This means the deal has been secured from an unrelated customer.

Company informs exchanges

Saatvik Green Energy notified BSE and the National Stock Exchange about the development on August 20 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI listing rules.

The disclosure was made because listed companies must inform investors about orders and contracts that may influence their business.

The Rs 190 crore contract adds to the company's order pipeline and strengthens its position in the domestic solar module market ahead of the completion deadline in March 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.