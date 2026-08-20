B. L. Kashyap & Sons Secures ₹183.18 Crore Residential Building Contract

B. L. Kashyap and Sons Limited has secured a new order worth ₹183.18 crore. |

Mumbai: B. L. Kashyap and Sons Limited announced on Thursday that it has received a new order valued at Rs 183.18 crore for civil and structural works on a residential building project. The contract was awarded by Realkraft Ventures LLP (Century Group).

Contract Details

The order involves the execution of civil and structural works in accordance with approved drawings, specifications, and the agreed scope. The company will complete the project within the stipulated time and contract value.

Project Timeline

B. L. Kashyap and Sons expects to complete the work within approximately 18 months from the date of the order. The Letter of Intent (LOI) was received and accepted on 19 August 2026.

Domestic Project

This new order is a domestic project, with both the awarding entity and the execution occurring within India. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in Realkraft Ventures LLP (Century Group).

Related Party Transaction

B. L. Kashyap and Sons stated that the order does not fall under related party transactions. The company has no related party involvement in this project.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.