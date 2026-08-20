Manipur Shuts Schools, Colleges For 3 Days Amid Escalating NRC-Census Protests And Growing Law-&-Order Concerns | Video |

Imphal: The Manipur government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and higher education institutions across the state from Thursday (August 20) to Saturday (August 22), citing the prevailing law-and-order situation.

According to an order issued by the Education Department on Wednesday, the closure will apply to institutions affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, Central Board of Secondary Education and other boards, as well as government, aided and unaided colleges and universities.

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The order stated, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare the closure of all schools as may be affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutes including universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, from Thursday, the 20th of August, 2026 to Saturday, the 22nd of August, 2026."

The Education Department also directed all deputy commissioners, zonal education officers and concerned directors to circulate the order among schools and educational institutions under their respective jurisdictions.

The order was issued by Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Manipur Government's School Education, Higher & Technical Education, Adult Education and SCERT departments.

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Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) escalated protests across key areas of Manipur to demand the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the ongoing census exercise.

As part of the agitation, torch rallies were staged at several locations across the state on Sunday night.

In response to the JFD's appeal, which urged all sections of society to march to the offices of Deputy Commissioners and press the government to defer the Census exercise, demonstrative marches were held along the Uripok-Kangchup Road, Tiddim Road, Kongba Road, and Khurai-Lamlong.

During the demonstrations, protesters raised slogans explicitly stating that no Census exercise would be permitted until the NRC is updated and internally displaced persons (IDPs) are resettled.

The decision to intensify the protest was taken following detailed consultations with leaders of multiple organisations, including Meira Paibi groups.

The police deployed stringent security measures across the affected areas to prevent any untoward incidents during the torch rallies.

As part of the renewed agitation, protest marches to Deputy Commissioner offices and torch rallies were organised by civil society organisations from both the valley and hill districts under the unified slogan that no Census exercise will be allowed until the NRC is updated.

The JFD has called for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be updated before any census is conducted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)